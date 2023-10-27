Samuel (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Samuel seems to be on track to play, having missed just one practice this week before returning to the field Thursday as a limited participant. If he were to end up inactive ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Commanders likely would turn to Dyami Brown as their No. 3 receiver, which might also mean more slot snaps for Terry McLaurin and/or Jahan Dotson.