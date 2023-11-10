Samuel (toe) remained limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Seattle, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Samuel was a limited participant Wednesday through Friday and might end up a game-time decision ahead of the 4:25 ET kickoff Sunday. The Commanders mostly used Jamison Crowder as their slot receiver with Samuel absent for last week's win over New England, though Dyami Brown and Byron Pringle also got a few more snaps than usual.
