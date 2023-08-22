Samuel caught his lone target for 11 yards in Monday's preseason matchup with Baltimore.

It wasn't the most encouraging performance given that Washington's starters played the entire first half and Sam Howell attempted 25 passes. Of course, it's a small sample against backup defenders in a preseason game, and by most measures Samuel looks like one of the better No. 3 receivers in the league. Fellow wideouts Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin combined for eight catches and 115 yards on 10 targets, though McLaurin did exit early with a toe injury that doesn't initially appear too serious. It's also worth noting that Dyami Brown got a decent amount of run with the first-team offense, including a 16-yard TD, though that doesn't necessarily mean he'll chip into Samuel's playing time come Week 1 against Arizona.