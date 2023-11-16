Samuel (toe) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Samuel has strung together back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 11 prep, giving him only one more chance to get back to all activity before the Commanders potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. He was able to play through his toe injury Week 10 in Seattle, but he hauled in just two of six targets for six yards.
More News
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Limited Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Struggles in return•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Likely available for Sunday•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Questionable to face Seattle•
-
Commanders' Curtis Samuel: Stays limited Thursday•