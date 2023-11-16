Watch Now:

Samuel (toe) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Samuel has strung together back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 11 prep, giving him only one more chance to get back to all activity before the Commanders potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. He was able to play through his toe injury Week 10 in Seattle, but he hauled in just two of six targets for six yards.

