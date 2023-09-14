Samuel (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Samuel continued to have a cap on his on-field reps as the Commanders make their way through Week 2 prep. He now has just one more opportunity to get back to all activity before the team potentially gives him a designation for Sunday's game at Denver. If Samuel is limited or out this weekend, Dyami Brown likely would be the biggest beneficiary behind Washington's top WR duo of Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.