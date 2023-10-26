Samuel (foot) was limited at Thursday's practice.

After beginning the week as a non-participant at practice due to a foot injury Wednesday, Samuel was able to mix into some drills one day later. He'll have one more opportunity to prove his health before the Commanders potentially give him a designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles. In Week 4 at Philadelphia, Samuel had a season-high seven catches (on eight targets) for 51 yards and also scored a one-yard touchdown on the ground.