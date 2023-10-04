Samuel (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Bears.

Samuel was listed as a non-participant in Monday's walk-through and was limited in practice Tuesday, but he's expected to suit up Thursday. Washington usually has a package of short throws and jet sweeps in place for the shifty Samuel, who has 17 catches on 20 targets for 178 yards, as well as 20 yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts through four games. He'll look to make the most of those touches against a porous Chicago defense that's giving up 34.3 PPG.