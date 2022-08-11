Samuel will play in Saturday's preseason game against Carolina, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Samuel missed some practices at the start of training camp, reportedly due to a conditioning issue, but there hasn't been any report of a setback with the groin or hamstring injuries that ruined his first season in Washington. Coach Ron Rivera said he expects his starters to play around 15-20 snaps Saturday. The 26-year-old figures to be Washington's No. 2 or 3 wide receiver this year.
