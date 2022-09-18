Samuel caught seven of nine targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-27 loss to the Lions. He added a 21-yard rush on his lone carry.

Samuel finally got the Commanders on the board with a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter and wound up with at least a share of the team lead in targets, catches and receiving yards. After failing to get into the end zone in an injury-riddled first season with Washington, Samuel has shown the skills that made him an attractive free agent for Washington in the 2021 offseason, opening the 2022 campaign with a two-game touchdown streak. He'll look to build on this hot start at home against the Eagles in Week 3.