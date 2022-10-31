Samuel recorded three receptions on four targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Colts. He added four rushes for 29 yards.

Samuel saw a downturn in involvement as a pass catcher, primarily due to Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic combining to account for 12 targets. Nevertheless, Samuel was very efficient as a receiver, tallying receptions of 20, 18 and 12 yards. He also remained involved as a rusher and has at least three carries in four of eight games on the campaign. Despite the positives, Samuel could see his role further decrease once Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is able to return.