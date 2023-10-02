Samuel was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report with a quadricep injury.

Samuel might have picked up the injury in the Commanders' 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles on Sunday, when he played 52 snaps on offense and finished with seven catches for 51 yards and a one-yard touchdown run. The Commanders held a walk-through session Monday, so Samuel's activity in practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday will be more telling with regard to his status for Thursday's game against the Bears.