Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Samuel is dealing with soreness after leaving Sunday's loss to the Eagles early due to a toe injury, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

In the lead up to Sunday's game, Samuel kicked off Week 8 prep with an absence before logging back-to-back limited sessions and entering the weekend as questionable to play due to a foot issue. After Samuel's exit Sunday, though, Rivera didn't get into specifics regarding the new injury Monday but did tell Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post that the wide receiver will be evaluated further to determine its extent. It's thus unclear if Samuel is in danger of missing any time, but if he does, Dyami Brown and Jamison Crowder would be candidates for increased run behind starters Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.