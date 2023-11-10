Samuel (toe) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Samuel now has strung together back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 10 prep. He'll have one more chance this week to get back to all activity before the Commanders potentially hand him a designation for Sunday's contest at Seattle. Samuel is seeking to contain his absence to just one game as a result of the toe injury that he suffered Week 8.
