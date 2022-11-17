Samuel (shin) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
The Commanders may be exercising the utmost caution with Samuel after he was limited to five appearances with the team in 2021, capping his reps so far this week. He'll have one more chance to get back to all activity Friday before he potentially is handed a designation for Sunday's game in Houston. In 10 games this season, Samuel has combined for 617 yards from scrimmage and three receiving TDs on 69 touches.
