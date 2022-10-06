Samuel (illness) was absent from the Commanders' practice Thursday, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Samuel remained home for the second day in a row while he continues to recover from an unspecified ailment. The Commanders will hope that Samuel makes enough progress overnight to return to the field in some capacity Friday, but for the time being, his availability for Sunday's game against the Titans looks to be in flux. Washington is already expected to be down one of its starting wideouts this weekend in rookie Jahan Dotson (hamstring), who was working off to the side at practice Thursday for the second day in a row.
