Samuel caught two of six targets for six yards in a 29-26 loss at Seattle on Sunday

Samuel returned to the No. 3 WR role after missing the previous game and a half with toe/foot injuries, though his 51 percent snap share Sunday was somewhat lower than usual (he landed between 55 and 74 percent each of the first seven weeks of the season). He has just four rushing attempts all year and is averaging 5.4 targets per game and 6.9 yards per target, making him a suboptimal fantasy option even with a friendly matchup ahead Week 11 against the struggling Giants.