Samuel (toe) is active for Sunday's game at Seattle.

After missing a Week 9 road matchup with the Patriots due to a toe injury that he suffered one week prior, Samuel was able to practice in a limited capacity during Week 10 prep before the Commanders gave him a questionable designation. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported Saturday that Samuel was in line to play Sunday, which has come to fruition. Samuel thus will be available against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the ninth-most catches (118) to opposing wide receivers in eight contests this season.