Samuel brought in two of four targets for 54 yards in the Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Samuel tallied a team-high receiving yardage total with the help of a game-long 37-yard reception. The versatile veteran continues to hold down a complementary role in the Commanders' air attack, having posted a 10-127 line through three games while adding a pair of rushes for 19 yards. However, given his similar offensive profile to other players that enjoyed success in coordinator Eric Bienemy's Chiefs offenses over the years, Samuel's role could certainly expand as the season unfolds.