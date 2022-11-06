Samuel brought in three of four targets for 65 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 16 yards in the Commanders' 20-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Samuel was effective in his usual versatile role, leading the Commanders in receiving yards largely on the strength of a 49-yard touchdown grab early in the third quarter. Samuel's receiving yardage total was his highest since Week 2 and second best of the season overall, and he's now recorded at least 50 receiving yards in three straight contests. The talented veteran will likely play an integral role once again during a tough Week 10 Monday night road matchup Nov. 14 against the Eagles.