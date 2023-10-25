Samuel was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury.

Samuel is no stranger to lower-body issues, as he's already tended to hip and quadricep concerns this season. He's been listed as a non-participant on Commanders practice reports just two times prior to Wednesday's absence, but he hasn't missed any game action en route to a 31-310-2 receiving line on 39 targets to go with four carries for 20 yards and another score while logging a weekly snap shares between 57 and 75 percent. Samuel will have two more chances to practice this week before the team potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Eagles.