Samuel (quadricep) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.
Washington labeled Samuel as a non-participant in Monday's walk-through session, but he was able to take a step forward in terms of activity for the second day of Week 5 prep. So long as he's able to maintain limited practice participation Wednesday, Samuel should have a good chance at being available for Thursday's game against the Bears.
