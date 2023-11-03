Samuel (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

With Samuel sidelined, Jamison Crowder should be in line for an expanded role out of the slot. Crowder had seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in the 38-31 Week 8 loss to the Eagles, which Samuel left early due to his toe injury. Samuel's next chance to take the field will come in Week 10 against the Seahawks.