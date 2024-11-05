Fowler finished with six tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.
The outside linebacker also played on 53.0 percent of the defensive snaps. Fowler has 20 tackles (13 solo), including 6.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 2024.
