Fowler recorded five tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.
The outside linebacker also played on 49 percent of the defensive snaps. Fowler has 25 tackles (16 solo), including 8.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 2024.
More News
-
Commanders' Dante Fowler: Good to go for Week 10•
-
Commanders' Dante Fowler: Dealing with groin issue•
-
Commanders' Dante Fowler: Disrupts backfield in win•
-
Commanders' Dante Fowler: Nabs first career interception•
-
Commanders' Dante Fowler: Collects pair of sacks Week 6•
-
Commanders' Dante Fowler: Switching NFC East teams•