Payne (lower leg) is not practicing Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Payne briefly left Sunday's win over the Broncos due to an apparent lower leg injury, but he was able to retake the field in that contest. That could bode well for Payne's chances of suiting up Week 3 versus the Bills, but his participation in practice Thursday and Friday will need to be monitored.
More News
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Helps defense in win•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Cashes in with massive new contract•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Receives franchise tag•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Leads team in sacks•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Continues dominance up the middle•
-
Commanders' Daron Payne: Another sack Sunday•