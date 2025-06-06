Payne (knee/finger) has been participating in OTAs, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Payne was unable to participate in Washington's NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles, but he has recovered from his injuries ahead of the 2025 campaign. The defensive tackle has drawn praise from Washington's coaching staff for his leadership in the offseason, and Payne projects to be an important piece of the defense after recording 4.0 sacks in the 2024 regular season.