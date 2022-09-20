Payne notched four tackles (two solo) and one sack during Sunday's 36-27 loss to the Lions.
Payne sacked Jared Goff on a first-down play at the end of the third quarter, giving him two sacks across his first two games of the season. The 2018 first-round pick has finished with at least 50 tackles and multiple sacks in each of his first four NFL campaigns and is on track to continue that streak in 2022.
