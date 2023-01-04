Payne recorded five tackles (three solo), including two sacks, during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns.

Payne accounted for two of the Commanders' five sacks on quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 17. The fifth-year defensive tackle leads the team in sacks this season with a career-high 11.5 and has now logged a new career high in tackles with 62 over 16 games this season. Payne could see added attention from the Cowboys' offensive line if fellow defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (knee) sits out next week's regular-season finale.