Payne recorded 53 tackles (32 solo), four sacks, four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 17 games in 2023.

The 320-pound DT has missed just one game through six pro seasons, but his pass-rushing stats took a big step backwards in 2023 following career highs of 11.5 sacks and 20 QB hits the year prior. He's otherwise recorded two-to-five sacks each year, and while he remains one of the better players on Washington's beleaguered defense, there are certainly those who would argue that the four-year, $90 million contract he signed last spring was an overpay. Regardless, Payne figures to be back in 2024 under a new coaching staff and will be one of the few returning starters locked into a key role.