Payne (toe) is active for Monday's game against the Chiefs.

Payne was unable to practice all week due to a toe injury. Despite the lack of on-field reps during Week 8 prep, the veteran defensive tackle has been cleared to play in Monday night's game after going through pregame warmups. It's possible that Payne operates on a snap count, which would mean more rotational snaps at defensive tackle would be available for the likes of Jer'Zhan Newton, Sheldon Day and Eddie Goldman. Payne has 26 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five pass defenses and one forced fumble through seven regular-season games.