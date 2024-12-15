Payne (back) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Saints.
The defensive tackle was listed as questionable after popping up on the injury report Friday with a back issue. Payne has yet to miss a game this season, recording 33 tackles (19 solo), including 3.0 sacks.
