Payne (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Payne sustained a foot injury during Friday's practice, and the injury is significant enough that the veteran defensive lineman could be placed on injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Payne will undergo more tests Saturday to determine the severity of the injury, but his loss means Tim Settle, Shy Tuttle, Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle) and Deatrich Wise will all be asked to step into larger roles on the defensive line.