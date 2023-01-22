Payne registered 64 tackles (33 solo), 11.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 17 games (17 starts) during the 2022 season.

Payne had the most productive season of his career, as he registered double-digit sacks for the first time. The 2018 first-round pick led the team in sacks and tackles for loss (18), both of which were career highs for him. An unrestricted free agent this offseason, Payne is in line to receive a big pay day from either the Commanders or another organization.

