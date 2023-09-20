Payne missed practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury.
In Washington's first injury report of the week, the lower leg injury Payne sustained during Sunday's 35-33 win at Denver was specified as an ankle issue. He'll get two more chances to practice before the Commanders' final injury report of the week is released Friday.
