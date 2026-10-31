Payne suffered a season-ending Jones fracture during practice Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After Payne was injured Friday, he was quickly ruled out for Sunday's clash against Philadelphia. It turns out the veteran nose tackle is dealing with a Jones fracture, which will prevent him from playing again this season. Payne had played at least 15 regular-season games in each of his first eight NFL campaigns, but he'll finish 2026 with 14 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble over just six matchups. He's slated to be a free agent after the season, so he may have played his final game with the Commanders.