Payne (knee/finger) recorded 42 tackles (22 solo), including 4.0 sacks, along with two pass defenses over 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Though Payne continued to play a key role as a starter on Washington's defensive line, he was subbed out more often than in previous campaigns and logged a career-low 702 defensive snaps. Not surprisingly, his production consequently dropped, as his tackle total was also a career low. Nonetheless, Payne matched the 4.0 sacks he recorded last year. During the playoffs, the usually durable Payne was unable to stay healthy, as he suffered a finger injury in the wild-card round, then hurt his knee in the divisional round and didn't suit up for the NFC Championship Game versus Philadelphia. Payne will likely be recovered by the start of training camp, and unless Washington decides to part ways with him, he's expected to again be a key piece of the team's defense in 2025, when he'll be in the third year of the four-year extension he signed in March of 2023.