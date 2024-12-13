Payne (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.

The 27-year-old popped up on the Commanders' injury report Friday as a non-participant due to a back issue, putting his status for Sunday's game up in the air. Payne has yet to miss a game this season, recording 33 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, over 13 appearances. If he's unable to suit up in Week 15, Carl Davis and Sheldon Day will likely see increased work with Washington's first-team defense.