Payne (ankle) was a full participant at practice Friday and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bills.
Payne progressed from not practicing Wednesday to a limited practice Thursday, and took the next step Friday to be able to play in Week 3. He'll resume a starting role on the interior of the defensive line next to Jonathan Allen.
