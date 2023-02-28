The Commanders placed the franchise tag on Payne on Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN reports.
Payne is expected to carry an $ $18.94 million one-year salary if he plays on the franchise tag for the 2023 season, though Washington did opt to use the nonexclusive tag. That allows Payne to negotiate with other teams, but he and Washington have already begun talks on a long-term option ahead of the July 17 deadline. Payne led the Commanders with a career-high 11.5 sacks while starting all 17 games in 2022.
