Commanders' Daron Payne: Suspended one game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payne has been suspended one game for punching Amon-Ra St. Brown during Sunday's loss against Detroit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After being disqualified from Sunday's game for unsportsmanlike conduct, Payne will serve a one-game suspension. The former Pro Bowler will not be able to suit up in next week's game in Madrid against the Dolphins. It is still unclear if he will appeal the suspension.
