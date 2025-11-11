Payne's one-game suspension was upheld on appeal Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Payne was suspended one game for punching Amon-Ra St. Brown during the Commanders' loss to the Lions on Sunday. With Payne out for Week 11 against the Dolphins in Madrid, look for Eddie Goldman, Jer'Zhan Newton and Sheldon Day to see increased playing time up front on the defensive line.