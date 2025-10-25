Payne (toe) is questionable to play against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Payne didn't practice at all this week due to a toe injury. He's been deemed questionable to face Kansas City, and head coach Dan Quinn said Saturday, "He is dealing with a toe that's bothered him. So just kind of working through that to get him into that spot but I'll know more over the next day and a half," per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. If Payne isn't able to give it a go Monday, Eddie Goldman could be in line for more snaps at defensive tackle.