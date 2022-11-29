Forrest posted 11 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 19-13 win versus the Falcons.

Forrest set a new career high in tackles while finishing as the Commanders' leading tackler Week 12. The second-year safety also played every defensive snap for the third game in a row, as previous starting free safety Bobby McCain continued to slot in at cornerback against Atlanta. Forrest has recorded 21 tackles and two interceptions over this span, and he should continue to put up solid production so long as he maintains this starting role moving forward.

More News