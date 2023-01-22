Forrest played in 17 games (11 starts) during the 2022 season and compiled 84 tackles (54 solo), four interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Forrest had the best season of his young career as he took over the starting free safety job in the latter half of the season after Bobby McCain started playing cornerback. The 2021 fifth-round pick led the Commanders in interceptions and finished second in tackles while lining up for 81 percent of the defensive snaps. With two years remaining on his rookie contract, Forrest should continue to start for the Commanders and will look to build upon his performance from this year.