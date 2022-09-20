Forrest registered 10 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 36-27 loss to the Lions.
Forrest tied Cole Holcomb with a team-high 10 tackles, giving them both 15 tackles across two games. The second-year safety is off to a hot start in his first season as a starter and already has two pass defenses, an interception and a forced fumble to go along with his team-high 15 tackles. He'll look to maintain his strong play against the Eagles in Week 3.
More News
-
Commanders' Darrick Forrest: Impressive in Week 1 start•
-
Football Team's Darrick Forrest: Returns from COVID list•
-
Football Team's Darrick Forrest: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Football Team's Darrick Forrest: Activated from IR•
-
Football Team's Darrick Forrest: Designated to return from IR•
-
Football Team's Darrick Forrest: Works out on side field•