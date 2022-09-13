Forrest racked up five tackles (four solo), one forced fumble, one interception and two passes defensed during Sunday's 28-22 win over the Jaguars.

Forrest's toe-tapping interception of Trevor Lawrence secured the win for Washington, and his impact in place of starter Kam Curl (thumb) won't be lost on the team's coaching staff. It's possible that Forrest's standout first career start could lead to more opportunities even when Curl is back in action.