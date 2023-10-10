Washington placed Forrest (shoulder) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Forrest sustained a fractured shoulder in Week 5 versus Chicago, and he'll now be forced to sit out for at least Washington's next four games as he recovers. In his absence, 2022 fourth-rounder Percy Butler is expected to start at safety next to Kamren Curl.

