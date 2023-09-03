Forrest is listed as a starter on Washington's depth chart.

Forrest started 11 of his 17 games last season en route to 84 tackles and four interceptions, including 48 tackles and three picks over the last eight games after becoming an every-down player. He'll likely keep the every-down role, though he does tend to get more of the deep snaps while fellow Washington safety Kamren Curl spends more time up in the box.