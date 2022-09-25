Mayo (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Mayo popped up on the injury report Friday as a limited participant due to an ankle issue, but he appears to be fine heading into Week 3. After not garnering any defensive snaps in the season opener, the veteran linebacker saw 16 plays in Week 2, but he's yet to record a tackle.
More News
-
Commanders' David Mayo: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Commanders' David Mayo: Re-signs with Washington•
-
David Mayo: Cut by Washington•
-
Football Team's David Mayo: Signs one-year extension•
-
Football Team's David Mayo: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Football Team's David Mayo: Tests positive for COVID-19•