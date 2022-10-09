Mayo (ankle) is inactive Week 5 against the Titans.
Mayo has served largely as a special teams player over the first four weeks of the season, logging just 19 combined snaps on defense over that span. The Commanders will be without his services this week, however, as a hamstring injury limited him in all three practice sessions this week. Washington will ultimately take a conservative approach with a quick turnaround coming up, as the Commanders will be heading to Chicago for Thursday Night Football.